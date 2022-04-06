Eric Bolling to Tucker Carlson: Exit Your 'Ivory Tower' and Support Ukraine

Newsmax host Eric Bolling delivered an impassioned plea to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, regarding the latter's views on Russia's war with Ukraine.

In a six-minute monologue, Bolling asked Carlson — his former colleague at Fox — to take back previous comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin could potentially use to justify the atrocities.

Bolling highlighted a 2019 comment, when Carlson reportedly said: "Why do I care what's going on in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia? And I'm serious. And why shouldn't I root for Russia? Which I am."

When imploring Carlson to rescind that rhetoric, Bolling said: "There, [Tucker] was driving home elements of our America First mentality, I get it. One that I do agree with, by the way. But when Russia's war in Ukraine started, Putin and his propaganda drivers felt that was their moment to run with."

Bolling said he thinks Russian officials "see Tucker Carlson as their ally, the guy across the ocean who's helping their cause."

He added: "Tucker, I respect what you're doing; your wit and wisdom are right up there. But you spend too much time up in your intellectual ivory tower. Let me tell you what [it] looks like down here.

"... Now is the time to come down from the ivory tower, time to speak out against past comments, current comments even, or actions that in any way show support for Russia — or can be used by Russia in a way to show that any of us support what they're doing there."

According to Mediaite, Carlson has long been a "skeptic" of intervening in Europe's affairs. And in the days leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, Carlson seemed apathetic about the conflict and perhaps even antagonistic toward Ukraine's government.

Back in February, Carlson dismissed the early days of conflict as a "border dispute." He had previously referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator," according to Business Insider.

Bolling also challenged Carlson to use his high-profile platform to highlight the horrors of war.

Both Carlson and Bolling oppose sending U.S. troops to fight in Ukraine. But Bolling says that Russia's "war crimes" should reflexively warrant full support for the Ukrainian people.

