Tags: eric adams | migrant | biden | fbi | legal | fund

NYC Mayor Adams Begins Legal Fund Amid Campaign Probe

Saturday, 18 November 2023 01:51 PM EST

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has opened a legal defense fund amid a corruption probe into his campaign, according to recent filings.

The investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York into Adams’ mayoral campaign centers on allegations that it facilitated illegal donations from interests in Turkey, colluding with the Turkish government. 

The Eric Adams Legal Defense Trust, as reported first by Politico, will enable the mayor to finance legal expenses while adhering to stringent city rules prohibiting politicians from receiving gifts.

Adams has consistently denied any involvement or awareness of the donations. He has not been personally accused of any misconduct. Adams in a statement said he had "no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity — and certainly not of any foreign money.

"We will, of course, work with officials to respond to inquiries as appropriate — as we always have," he added. 

The FBI recently seized Adams' phone and other electronic devices in connection with the investigation. The new legal defense fund permits Adams to receive donations of up to $5,000 for legal costs. These contributions are subject to disclosure requirements to avoid potential future conflicts of interest. Additionally, the fund's regulations prohibit donations from subordinates of the mayor.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has opened a legal defense fund amid a corruption probe into his campaign, according to recent filings.
eric adams, migrant, biden, fbi, legal, fund
Saturday, 18 November 2023 01:51 PM
