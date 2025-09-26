NYC Mayor Adams: Proud to Meet With Netanyahu

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his address to the United Nations General Assembly Friday.

"New York City has always been a place where all are welcome, regardless of their beliefs," Adams said. "Allowing everyone to speak freely is who we are as a city and as a nation — and while many may try to reject that notion today, I will continue to embrace it. Of all the world leaders we have greeted this week, I was particularly proud to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after his address to the United Nations, to thank him for defending the western world and our way of life."

Adams said he took an oath to protect New Yorkers against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu laid out a clear case that those who call for the death of Jews across the globe are also calling for the death of Americans," Adams said. "At a time when much of the world is turning its back on the Jewish State of Israel, the mayor of the largest Jewish community outside of Israel must remain steadfast in our support for Israel, its right to defend itself, eliminate Hamas, and bring every single one of their hostages home."

Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee for mayor who has a commanding lead in the polls over Adams and Andrew Cuomo, harshly criticized Netanyahu's appearance.

"Eric Adams will greet Netanyahu as a friend. Andrew Cuomo proudly served on his legal defense team," Mamdani said. "Both have jockeyed for the approval of Donald Trump, who has sent billions of our taxpayer dollars to support these war crimes. A Mayor cannot end these atrocities. But they can speak for the values of this city: a commitment to human rights for all people, including Palestinians, and a yearning for peace and justice. Even if those values are anathema to those in power now, they will endure."