NYC's Adams Weighs Cuomo Support, 3 'Dream Job' Offers

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who will leave office on Jan. 1, said Wednesday he's already got three "dream job" offers waiting for him and that he's in talks with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo about potentially endorsing him in the heated mayoral race over state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, the Democrat nominee.

The mayor, who dropped his reelection bid in October, told "The Reset Talk Show" that he and Cuomo have been speaking about the endorsement because "it is important that we can't succumb to the far-left agenda in this city" by allowing Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, to head to Gracie Mansion, reports NY1.

With Adams out of the race, the campaign has narrowed to Mamdani, who defeated Cuomo in the city's primary, the former governor, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, said Adams, is a "nonstarter" for him, adding the progressive candidate's policies are "problematic for working-class people."

A Cuomo endorsement, though, would mark a sharp shift in Adams' tone toward Cuomo, considering that in early September, he was calling the former governor a "snake and a liar."

At that time, Adams was denying rumors that he was considering a job with President Donald Trump's administration.

But weeks later, polls showed Adams trailing Cuomo and Mamdani by double digits, and the mayor pulled out of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said earlier this month that he would "welcome" an endorsement from Adams but insisted he would not accept an endorsement from Trump.

"I'd welcome big-tent support," but "the tent isn't that big" when it comes to Trump, Cuomo said.

He added that he has not spoken with the president about the race.

On Wednesday, Adams also spoke on the podcast about the three "dream jobs" he's been offered, saying he'd wanted those positions even before becoming mayor without elaborating further.

"I have three offers that I'm looking at, and they are my dream jobs," he said.

"For the last six, seven months, I was being recruited, and I'm just really excited about what is on the horizon for me. I have just gotten started."

At the end of the summer, while Adams was still campaigning, advisers in Trump's administration had been in discussions about offering him a position, potentially as an ambassador to Saudi Arabia, reports The New York Daily News.

Politico reported that sources revealed that the mayor was offered a position at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which the Adams campaign denied.

An arrangement to join the Trump administration would have required Adams to agree to drop his independent bid for reelection, according to sources.

The effort was seen as a way for Trump's team to clear the way for Cuomo, who entered the general election as an independent, to defeat Mamdani, whose policies on increasing taxes and other measures have met with opposition from Trump, city business leaders, and the president's allies.

There had also been talk about Adams, a retired New York City Police Department captain, being offered a private-sector position in exchange for dropping out of the race.

The Department of Justice, meanwhile, quashed a corruption indictment against Adams last spring, an arrangement that left critics to say the mayor was indebted to Trump.