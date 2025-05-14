WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: erdogan | trump | syria | saudi leaders

Report: Turkey's Erdogan Met Online With Trump, Syrian and Saudi Leaders

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 07:11 AM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met online with President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Erdogan said during the meeting that Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria is of historic importance, Anadolu reported.

Trump made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that the U.S. would lift all sanctions on the Islamist-led government in Syria, which had been a key goal for Turkey.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met online with President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday. Erdogan said during the meeting that Trump's decision to lift...
erdogan, trump, syria, saudi leaders
75
2025-11-14
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 07:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved