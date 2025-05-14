Report: Turkey's Erdogan Met Online With Trump, Syrian and Saudi Leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met online with President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Erdogan said during the meeting that Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria is of historic importance, Anadolu reported.

Trump made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that the U.S. would lift all sanctions on the Islamist-led government in Syria, which had been a key goal for Turkey.