Tags: epstein | grand jury | transcripts | release | trump

US Judge Rejects Bid to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts

(New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Wednesday, 23 July 2025 02:20 PM EDT

A U.S. judge on Wednesday denied a U.S. Justice Department bid to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in South Florida.

It is the first ruling in a series of attempts by President Donald Trump's administration to release more information on the case.

The request stemmed from federal investigations into Epstein in 2005 and 2007, according to court documents. The Justice Department has pending requests to unseal transcripts in Manhattan federal court related to a later indictment brought against Epstein and his former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg found that the Justice Department's request in Florida did not fall into any of the exceptions to rules requiring grand jury material be kept secret. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


