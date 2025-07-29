WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: epa | lee zeldin | greenhouse gas | clean air act

EPA Set to Overturn Greenhouse Gas Findings

By    |   Tuesday, 29 July 2025 11:37 AM EDT

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced draft plans to overturn a key scientific finding about greenhouse gases that forms the basis of many climate regulations, Axios reports.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Tuesday that he will issue draft plans to overturn a 2009 scientific finding that greenhouse gases pose a threat to human health and global welfare, which is key component of the Clean Air Act's legal basis.

"This is been referred to as basically driving a dagger into the heart of the climate change religion," Zeldin said on the podcast “Ruthless.”

He added that while the EPA is authorized the regulate greenhouse gases, it is not obligated to do so.

According to ClearView Energy Partners, a research firm that focuses on energy issues for investors, this decision could allow opponents of the greenhouse gas regulations imposed by the EPA "to fast-track their elimination by bringing lawsuits alleging that — without an underlying endangerment finding — the rules are arbitrary and capricious."

Environmental groups and scientists have criticized the plans, with the Environmental Defense Fund calling it "callous, dangerous and a breach of our government's responsibility to protect the American people from this devastating pollution."

Dan Becker, Director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign for the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement: "By revoking this key scientific finding [President Donald] Trump is putting fealty to Big Oil over sound science and people's health."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced draft plans to overturn a key scientific finding about greenhouse gases that forms the basis of many climate regulations.
epa, lee zeldin, greenhouse gas, clean air act
238
2025-37-29
Tuesday, 29 July 2025 11:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved