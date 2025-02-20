WATCH TV LIVE

House Aims to Repeal 10 Biden-Era Regulations

By    |   Thursday, 20 February 2025 03:35 PM EST

House Republicans plan to use the Congressional Review Act to undo 10 regulations from the Biden administration, Punchbowl News reported.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said he is working with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., to choose the best rules to overturn.

"President [Donald] Trump got to sign 16 into law in his first term, and he knows how powerful they were because [former President] Joe Biden was not able to reverse any of those," Scalise told Punchbowl.

The Congressional Review Act permits Congress to repeal orders from the executive branch within 60 days of the rule being published in the Federal Register.

The 10 regulations House Republicans plan to repeal, according to Punchbowl:

1) The California Clean Air Act Waiver. Congress gave California a waiver to impose stricter emissions standards than those laid out in federal law, which Republicans say increases costs for consumers.

2) Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems, which was part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans argue this also increases costs for consumers.

3) Energy Conservation Standards for Consumer Gas-Fired Instantaneous Water Heaters, which tightens conservation standards for gas-fired instantaneous water heaters.

4) General-Use Digital Consumer Payment Applications, which expands the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's supervision to "larger participants" in payment apps.

5) Digital Asset Sale, a regulation from the IRS for reporting the profits of crypto transactions for tax purposes.

6) Energy Conservation-Appliance Standards, Certification and Labeling, which adds new labeling standards for the Energy Department's conservation standards.

7) OCSLA Oil and Gas Sulfur Operations: High Pressure, High Temperature, a regulation from the Department of Interior that tightens standards on offshore drilling equipment.

8) NESHAP for Rubber Tire Manufacturing, which creates new standards for rubber tires to limit toxic chemicals.

9) Protection of Marine Archaeological Resources, which requires oil and gas operators and lessees to provide an archaeological report for exploration on the Outer Continental Shelf.

10) Commission Guidance Regarding the Listing of Voluntary Carbon Credit Derivative Contracts, which creates a standardized marketplace to buy and sell carbon credits.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

