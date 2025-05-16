Interior Dept. Opens Public Lands to Oil, Gas, Shifting From Wind, Solar

The Interior Department has moved to allow energy companies easier access to public land for oil and gas production. The change involves rescinding a Biden-era rule that promoted wind and solar energy development over all other energy sources.

A department release indicated that the change would "eliminate rate reductions that biased renewable energy development over other energy sources."

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the change aligns with the energy executive order issued by President Donald Trump within hours of Trump's inauguration in January. Trump declared that America has huge energy reserves, but "burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources."

Burgum said the Biden focus on wind and solar made no sense, calling them "unaffordable" and "unreliable." He said the new change will dismantle "excessive, one-sided restrictions on traditional energy sources like oil, gas and critical minerals." The result, said Burgum, "Will unlock the full potential of America's natural resources."

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs must review the proposed rule change. Following that, it will be published for public comment.

In April, the department announced streamlining energy production permitting, which could impact land-based production along with offshore oil drilling in the Gulf of America. Gulf oil production could be increased by as much as 10%, according to department estimates.