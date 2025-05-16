WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: energy production | doug burgum | donald trump | joe biden | oil drilling | interior department

Interior Dept. Opens Public Lands to Oil, Gas, Shifting From Wind, Solar

By    |   Friday, 16 May 2025 01:43 PM EDT

The Interior Department has moved to allow energy companies easier access to public land for oil and gas production. The change involves rescinding a Biden-era rule that promoted wind and solar energy development over all other energy sources.

A department release indicated that the change would "eliminate rate reductions that biased renewable energy development over other energy sources."

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the change aligns with the energy executive order issued by President Donald Trump within hours of Trump's inauguration in January. Trump declared that America has huge energy reserves, but "burdensome and ideologically motivated regulations have impeded the development of these resources."

Burgum said the Biden focus on wind and solar made no sense, calling them "unaffordable" and "unreliable." He said the new change will dismantle "excessive, one-sided restrictions on traditional energy sources like oil, gas and critical minerals." The result, said Burgum, "Will unlock the full potential of America's natural resources."

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs must review the proposed rule change. Following that, it will be published for public comment.

In April, the department announced streamlining energy production permitting, which could impact land-based production along with offshore oil drilling in the Gulf of America. Gulf oil production could be increased by as much as 10%, according to department estimates.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Interior Department has moved to allow energy companies easier access to public land for oil and gas production.
energy production, doug burgum, donald trump, joe biden, oil drilling, interior department
217
2025-43-16
Friday, 16 May 2025 01:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved