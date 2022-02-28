Trump: Biden Energy Policies to Blame for Ukraine War

Former President Donald Trump on Monday blamed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and escalating gas prices on Biden administration policies.

"If my energy policy had remained in place, where we were energy independent, and would have soon been bigger in production than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined, the world would have had no problems whatsoever," Trump said Monday in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"This war should never have started in the first place. If the Election wasn't Rigged, America would right now continue to have record-low gas prices, as it was under my Administration, and we would be supplying the world with oil and gas.

"Also, Russia would not have attacked Ukraine. Instead, we have a horribly tragic and unnecessary war, record-high energy prices, Inflation, no Border, crime, and chaos. Make America STRONG Again!"

President Joe Biden shut down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have moved oil from Alberta, Canada to Texas, and initially waived sanctions against the operators of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia to the German seacoast.

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents during the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon.