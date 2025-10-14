Trump Backs GOP Rep. William Timmons for Reelection

President Donald Trump issued a wave of Republican endorsements Tuesday night, including Rep. William Timmons, R-S.C., as the midterm elections will decide the narrow House majority.

"Congressman William Timmons is doing a truly fantastic job representing the wonderful people of South Carolina's 4th Congressional District!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"A Captain in the South Carolina Air National Guard, and former Criminal Prosecutor, William knows what it takes to ensure LAW AND ORDER, and strongly supports our incredible Law Enforcement, Military, and Veterans.

"In Congress, he is fighting tirelessly to Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

"William Timmons has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"