Report: Rep. Emmer Seeking Majority Whip Role If GOP Takes House

Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer wants to become majority whip should the Republicans take back the House in November, The Hill reports.

Emmer, chairman of the National Congressional Committee, ''is focused on winning in November,'' NRCC Communications Director Michael McAdams said in a statement to The Hill on Monday. ''He's asked his colleagues for the opportunity to make an argument for majority whip once Republicans retake the House and fire Nancy Pelosi.''

Emmer has been in the House since 2015 and is serving his fourth term, according to his official congressional biography.

He has served on the NCC for two congressional cycles in the 116th and 117th congressional classes.

According to Politico, current Chief Deputy Whip Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., is also asking colleagues if they would support him, and is supported by Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is another member interested in the position, and there is a possibility that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who replaced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as GOP Conference chair, may try for the position as well. according to Politico.

One House Republican told the publication that while Emmer may win, he will face challengers.

''He's going to run through the tape, but he isn't going to get iced out [of] the race before it even starts,'' according to one of the three House Republicans who confirmed the NRCC chair's interest. ''He's in a tough spot.''

Another senior Republican operative told The Hill that preparing for Emmer to plan a whip race now is irresponsible before winning the majority.

''Tom Emmer's main job is to help Republicans win the majority,'' the operative told The Hill. ''Getting over his skis and laying the groundwork for a whip race is irresponsible, the focus should be winning the majority, not his ego and ambition.''

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., however, is cautioning those interested in the position to hold off until after the midterm elections so that the conflict in plans doesn't backfire.

''I think that would backfire on people, if they try to run for something that is not there yet,'' McCarthy told Politico. ''I think what people want to see is people who are doing their job.''

When Politico asked Emmer in January if he wanted the whip position, Emmer said he was concentrating on the midterm elections.

''The only thing I have in mind right now is winning a majority,'' Emmer told Politico. ''That's it.''