House Majority Whip Emmer: Dem Shutdown Votes 'Insane'

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on Tuesday called Democrats' shutdown policy in Washington "insane."

Emmer posted a short video clip on social media accusing Senate Democrats of ignoring the needs of American citizens. He singled out Minnesota Democrat Sen. Tina Smith.

"You want to put illegals back on taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits," he said, "while at the same time gutting our rural hospital fund of $50 billion that we created just this summer."

Emmer wrote in his post, "It's day 14 of the Democrat government shutdown, and our message remains the same: STOP playing political games, PASS the clean CR [continuing resolution], REOPEN the government."

Emmer previously released strong criticism of Democrats for opposing the current stopgap CR, which he said is the same as ones Democrats had earlier supported.

"This clean continuing resolution, which came with no policy riders, has been supported on a bipartisan basis 13 times during the Biden administration. It was also supported by Democrats just six months ago."

Three other Minnesota Republican representatives joined Emmer in sending a letter with that text to both Minnesota Democratic Sens. Smith and Amy Klobuchar.

"It is unjust and irresponsible," they wrote, "to hold the federal government hostage for partisan programs that are completely unrelated to government funding, including providing noncitizens with free healthcare, bailing out liberal news programs, and reversing provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, all of which total $1.5 trillion in additional spending."

Emmer spoke to the bottom-line issue in his video, saying, "All these Democrats are putting their political issue ahead of the American people. This is insane and it's wrong."

The majority whip added, "Our message is clear. Democrats reopen the government. Let's get back to work. Put the people before your politics. Stop hurting Americans."

Republicans contend Democrats are playing games to pick up political points and raise tensions in Washington and around the nation, while Democrats claim they want to negotiate spending policies.

Neither side appears ready to do anything different, which means the government shutdown continues.

The ongoing government shutdown has furloughed an estimated 900,000 federal workers and left about 700,000 more working without pay.

In addition, more than 4,000 employees have received layoff notices as agencies begin reduction-in-force plans.

While essential services continue to operate, many noncritical programs have been halted, disrupting public services and adding to economic uncertainty as the standoff in Washington drags on.