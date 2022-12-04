'Twitter Files' Reaction: Cheers, Jeers, Liberal Media Disappears

The liberal media's silencing of the Hunter Biden laptop story continues, as both The New York Times and The Washington Post largely buried the damning revelations of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."

While 1.1 million Twitter users tuned into Musk's live question-and-answer session Saturday night on Twitter's exposé of suppression under the direction of Democrats and Joe Biden campaign staffers, conservative radio host Clay Travis noted the silence of the media lambs.

"There is not one single article about @elonmusk or the @twitter email release last night on @nytimes app this morning," Travis tweeted Saturday.

It elicited a response from the tuned-in CEO.

"That is because The New York Times has become, for all intents and purposes, an unregistered lobbying firm for far left politicians," Musk replied.

Musk has been taking criticism for years, having denounced cancel culture and turned away from voting for Democrats. Now Musk is expecting to face politicized attacks via lawsuits.

"Anything anyone says will be used against me in a court of law," Musk tweeted, mocking the attacks by referencing the Miranda warning used by police.

The journalist given the inside Twitter files, Matt Taibbi, is also facing the wrath of folks who are angry because they believe Democrats have been outed for an election-meddling scheme.

"Looking forward to going through all the tweets complaining about 'PR for the ric

hest man on earth,' and seeing how many of them have run stories for anonymous sources at the FBI, CIA, the Pentagon, White House, etc.," Taibbi tweeted Saturday night.

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley noted allegations of meddling tied to James Baker, who was FBI general counsel under former President Barack Obama and into the Trump administration and who began the 2016 presidential election investigation before turning it over to special counsel Robert Mueller.

"James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals," Turley wrote.

The Twitter files ostensibly paint the picture of Biden officials concocting an election meddling scheme not that dissimilar to what was alleged Russia was doing in 2016.

"Leftists hate your freedom," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, comparing American liberals to dictators in the Chinese Communist Party. "Like the CCP — and all despots — they want to silence all dissent."

Another Big Tech billionaire saluted Musk's exposé.

"Sunlight is the best disinfectant!" PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel told the New York Post.

Likely incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would lead the House oversight of the 2020 presidential election meddling investigation and he has been outspoken this weekend, too.

"This is Big Tech, Big Media, Big Government all colluding to limit who gets defined as a journalist and then to limit the information that we the people get to see," Jordan said, denouncing the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) that is going before the Judiciary Committee markup this week. "Look no further than what has been in the news the last 24 hours, which is what Big Tech, Big Media, Big Government did relative to the Hunter Biden story, for goodness' sake.

"This bill would codify the ridiculous things that happened in October of 2020 when," he continued, "they suppressed that story. And I think you can make a credible argument that in fact made a difference in the election, and but for that, Joe Biden's not the president."

Actor James Woods called on Democrats to drop the hypocrisy and stand for oversight of the suppression of the laptop story in the 2020 presidential election cycle.

"To my friends in the Democratic Party: This now documented attack by the DNC [Democratic National Committee] is a troubling issue that transcends politics," Woods tweeted. "If the shoe were on the other foot, you would rightfully be enraged. Please join us as Americans on this one. It's too important to do otherwise."

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are investigating President Joe Biden and his ties to foreign money given to his son Hunter, but there could be Senate action on the Twitter files, too.

"Listen, I appreciate what Mr. Musk is doing here," Johnson told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures." "It's certainly revealing an awful lot about that particular censorship. But you know Sen. Grassley and my investigation, Hunter Biden was hampered really, as soon as it started.

"But, certainly, all through 2020 we had Democrats cooperating and smearing us, creating false intelligence products, leaking to those in the media, the scheme that we now know from whistleblowers the FBI developed in August 2020 to downplay derogatory information, the unsolicited briefing that was given to Sen. Grassley and I in August that was leaked to smear me and may have impacted the Wisconsin Senate election in 2022.

"I've lived this. I'm on the receiving end of the corruption, of the smears. So there is a much, much larger story here than just what's being revealed right now with the Elon Musk revelations."

And there are "more smoking guns" to come in "another day or so," according to Musk.