Axios: Musk PAC Offers Wisconsin Voters $100

An Elon Musk super PAC is offering Wisconsin voters $100 to sign a petition expressing their opposition to "activist judges," it was reported.

Musk and progressive billionaire George Soros are funding respective sides in an April 1 race to determine the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court in the battleground Badger State, Newsmax's John Gizzi wrote Monday.

The election putting liberal Democrat Susan Crawford against conservative Republican Brad Schimel is on target to be the most expensive race for a state Supreme Court seat in U.S. history.

If Schimel wins, the seven-member court will have a conservative majority until at least 2026. If Crawford wins, the court will have a liberal majority until at least 2028. Liberals have held the majority on the Wisconsin court since 2023, Axios reported.

State-level court decisions can carry national implications for abortion rights, legislative redistricting, and election laws, Axios reported.

Musk-backed political action committees America PAC and Building America's Future have combined to spend nearly $20 million to support Schimel, the outlet said.

Crawford has received millions in donations from progressive donors such as Soros and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

According to Building America's Future, Schimel trails Crawford by 48%-43%.

Wisconsin voters are being asked to sign a petition that says, "By signing below, I'm rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating."

America PAC will credit each signer $100, though it won't know how or whether that person voted in the Wisconsin election.

In the closing days of the 2024 presidential campaign, a Musk-backed PAC announced a $1 million giveaway for Pennsylvania voters who signed a petition in support of free speech and gun-owners' rights.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to post that "Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!"

Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point in last year's presidential election.