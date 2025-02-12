Elon Musk Pushes for 'Wave of Judicial Impeachments'

President Donald Trump's top adviser, Elon Musk, on Wednesday called for "an immediate wave of judicial impeachments" after multiple judges blocked some of the administration's recent moves.

A judge this week issued a temporary order requiring the government to restore online data removed from the websites of U.S. health agencies in response to a lawsuit by a physicians advocacy group. Another judge issued a temporary stay on the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to access data from the Treasury Department.

"There needs to be an immediate wave of judicial impeachments, not just one," Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would "always abide by the courts" and would appeal the rulings against his administration. He also suggested he would consider some kind of response to the judges and called their actions a "violation."

"It seems hard to believe that a judge could say, 'We don't want you to do that.' So maybe we have to look at the judges because that's very serious. I think it's a very serious violation," he said.

On Wednesday, he released a social media statement criticizing the judges who ruled against DOGE.

"DOGE has found massive amounts of FRAUD, WASTE, INCOMPETENCE, AND ABUSE, but even knowing this, a highly political, activist Judge wants us to immediately make payment, anyway. In other words pay, even though you know the payment was fraudulently requested to be made. DOGE caught them – The Judge just doesn't care. It doesn’t make sense!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.