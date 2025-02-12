WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elon musk | judges | impeachment | donald trump | doge | lawsuits

Elon Musk Pushes for 'Wave of Judicial Impeachments'

By    |   Wednesday, 12 February 2025 05:45 PM EST

President Donald Trump's top adviser, Elon Musk, on Wednesday called for "an immediate wave of judicial impeachments" after multiple judges blocked some of the administration's recent moves.

A judge this week issued a temporary order requiring the government to restore online data removed from the websites of U.S. health agencies in response to a lawsuit by a physicians advocacy group. Another judge issued a temporary stay on the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to access data from the Treasury Department.

"There needs to be an immediate wave of judicial impeachments, not just one," Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would "always abide by the courts" and would appeal the rulings against his administration. He also suggested he would consider some kind of response to the judges and called their actions a "violation."

"It seems hard to believe that a judge could say, 'We don't want you to do that.' So maybe we have to look at the judges because that's very serious. I think it's a very serious violation," he said.

On Wednesday, he released a social media statement criticizing the judges who ruled against DOGE.

"DOGE has found massive amounts of FRAUD, WASTE, INCOMPETENCE, AND ABUSE, but even knowing this, a highly political, activist Judge wants us to immediately make payment, anyway. In other words pay, even though you know the payment was fraudulently requested to be made. DOGE caught them – The Judge just doesn't care. It doesn’t make sense!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump's top adviser, Elon Musk, on Wednesday called for "an immediate wave of judicial impeachments" after multiple judges blocked some of the administration's recent moves.
elon musk, judges, impeachment, donald trump, doge, lawsuits
270
2025-45-12
Wednesday, 12 February 2025 05:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved