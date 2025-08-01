Musk Donated $15M to Trump, GOP in June

Despite blasting President Donald Trump's tax cut and spending megabill in late June, Elon Musk contributed $15 million overall to the president's super PAC and two groups backing Republican congressional candidates, it was reported.

Musk on June 28 took to X to say Republican senators were scrambling to pass legislation that would kill jobs and hinder burgeoning industries.

One day earlier, Musk made two $5 million donations to the main super PACs backing House and Senate Republicans, NBC News reported Thursday.

The donations made Musk the largest individual donor to both groups in the first half of 2025, according to campaign finance reports.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also gave $5 million to Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc.

News of the contributions were made more interesting by the fact that Musk, who led Trump's Department of Government Efficiency before leaving in late May, filed to create a political party named the America Party.

Musk last year spent $290 million to help Trump and other Republicans before the November election, Politico reported.

Campaign finance reports also showed that Musk funneled $45.3 million into his own super PAC in the first half of 2025. He gave nearly $17.9 million to America PAC and sent another $27.4 million in in-kind contributions, which are nonmonetary donations, typically of goods or services.

America PAC, which spent $47.3 million in the year's first six months, used $15.5 million through the first week of April, NBC News reported. The group's spending largely aimed at special House elections in Florida and the April 1 elections for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court.

Super PACs continued filing fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission ahead of Thursday night's deadline, so Musk's 2025 first-half donation effort may have included additional gifts.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Musk may return to U.S. politics. The outlet cited SpaceX documents and people familiar with the content.

SpaceX reportedly added the language laying out such "risk factors" in paperwork sent to investors discussing a tender offer.