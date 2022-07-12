Trump Claps Back: Musk Would Have Dropped to His Knees to Beg

Former President Donald Trump fired the latest salvo in the social media spat with Elon Musk, suggesting the Tesla and SpaceX founder would have dropped to his ''knees and beg'' in the Oval Office if Trump had asked him.

''When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocket ships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, 'drop to your knees and beg,' and he would have done it,'' Trump wrote Tuesday evening on Truth Social.

''Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless,'' Trump added in an ensuing post. ''Also, lots of competition for electric cars!''

Trump has mocked Musk at his Save America rally Saturday night in Anchorage, Alaska, which aired live on Newsmax. Trump also added former Twitter executive Jack Dorsey on his list of ire.

''P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting?'' Trump concluded in his Truth Social storm. ''That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!''

Trump's latest rant comes less than 24 hours after Musk suggested Trump should ''sail off into the sunset'' and not run for president again in 2024.