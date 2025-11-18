Musk Attends WH Dinner for Saudi Crown Prince

President Donald Trump hosted an elaborate White House dinner Tuesday evening for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, drawing a high-profile guest list that included tech executive Elon Musk, who returned to the East Room after months of public tension with the administration.

The White House held a black-tie dinner honoring Prince Mohammed, bringing together senior administration officials and prominent business leaders.

Musk, the billionaire executive who previously led the administration's Department of Government Efficiency initiative, was seen seated among guests despite a public split with the president earlier this year.

Other attendees included Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, first lady Melania Trump, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The guest list extended beyond political and business figures.

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was present, prompting the president to acknowledge him during the dinner. Trump told attendees that he had introduced his son Barron to Ronaldo earlier in the evening.

Trump opened his remarks by saying, "This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world."

Musk's presence drew attention, given his dispute with the White House in June over the president's sweeping reconciliation proposal known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The disagreement led to a highly publicized break after Musk had spent months steering a federal downsizing effort through DOGE.

The two exchanged criticisms on social media platforms following the split, though both were later seen sitting together during the September funeral of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Tuesday's dinner marked one of the most elaborate foreign leader welcomes held at the White House this year.

Earlier in the day, Trump greeted the crown prince on the South Lawn with a military ceremony that included a band, a horseback procession, and a fighter jet flyover.

The Saudi leader's visit comes as Riyadh continues to face sharp criticism from human rights organizations and some U.S. lawmakers over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. U.S. intelligence agencies determined that the crown prince ordered the operation, findings that the Saudi government has disputed.

The kingdom has also faced scrutiny over broader human rights concerns, even as Prince Mohammed advances economic and social reforms aimed at modernizing the country.

The administration has emphasized strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, citing energy cooperation and regional security. The dinner offered the president an opportunity to spotlight those priorities while showcasing support from political allies and influential business figures.