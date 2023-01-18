Musk: Biden Admin May 'Weaponize' Agencies Against Twitter If Trump Rejoins

Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested that the Biden administration might try to "weaponize federal agencies" against Twitter should former President Donald Trump come back to Twitter and Facebook.

The Trump campaign on Tuesday sent a letter to Facebook's parent company, Meta, petitioning them to unblock his account. Trump's social media accounts were blocked following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, though Musk, who purchased Twitter last year, reinstated the former president's account in November.

"Will be interesting to see how the Biden administration reacts to this. They may try to weaponize Federal agencies against Twitter," Musk posted to Twitter in response to news that Trump was preparing to come back to the social media platforms.

Democratic lawmakers last month sent a letter to Meta urging the company to keep Trump off its platforms, arguing that he would still pose risks of inciting violence and undermining democracy if allowed back on.

Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., André Carson, D-Ind., and Kathy Castor, D-Fla., along with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said they "have every reason to believe he would bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, if given the chance."

"His rhetoric can only serve as a motivation to incite violence, and it is Meta's responsibility to keep such rhetoric off its platforms," they wrote.

Musk has relaxed or removed many of Twitter's content moderation guidelines since taking over as CEO and tussled with Democrats over the Hunter Biden laptop story suppressed on Twitter before he took over.