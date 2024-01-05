×
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: No 'Blank Check' for 'Right-Wing' Israel

By    |   Friday, 05 January 2024 10:17 AM EST

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Friday released a statement demanding that the United States not provide "a blank check" to Israel without an agreement that moves the country towards "a lasting peace."

Warren wrote in a statement posted on social media: "When it comes to military aid to Israel, the U.S. cannot write a blank check for a right-wing government that's demonstrated an appalling disregard for Palestinian lives. The U.S. should use all the tools at its disposal to condition aid & move the parties toward a lasting peace."

Her comments come only a day after fellow New Englander Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., released a statement criticizing Israel's response to the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 as "grossly disproportionate, immoral, and in violation of international law," and saying that the U.S. "must no longer be complicit in destroying the lives of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


