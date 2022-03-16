Sen. Elizabeth Warren Blames Price Gouging, Not Putin, for Inflation

Sen. Elizabeth Warren avoided blaming fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine or the Biden administration's policies while discussing rising inflation Wednesday on CNBC's "The Exchange."

The Massachusetts Democrat instead attributed skyrocketing prices around the country to the COVID-19 pandemic and companies passing costs on to consumers.

"I think the primary cause of this bout of pricing increases starts with COVID," Warren told host Tyler Mathisen.

"And the fact that we have supply chain kinks, and that people rapidly shifted the demand curves so that demand for services went down and demand for goods went up. So those two forced prices up, that's part one."

Warren then asserted that companies are offloading costs through price gouging, citing the consolidation of major industries.

"What has also happened is that now that we're living in America where there's a lot more concentration in certain industries. Look at the oil industry, look at the meat industry, look at groceries generally.

''What's happened is that these companies have said, 'you know, we'll pass along costs, but while we're at it and everyone's talking about rising costs, let's just add an extra big dollop of cost increases to expand our profits,'" Warren said.

"Part one, yes, very much the pandemic. Part two, companies that recognize that because they don't face a lot of competition can goose those prices up," she added.

President Joe Biden has frequently blamed Russia for soaring prices, specifically on oil and gas. The White House did, however, flirt with rhetoric similar to Warren's earlier this month.

"We understand Putin's war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise. We get that. That's self-evident. But ... it's no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit this situation or American consumers," Biden said in a March 8 press briefing.