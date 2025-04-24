Warren Probing Trump Agenda's Impact on Schools

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Thursday she is launching an investigation into the Trump administration's move to dismantle the Department of Education, citing concerns about the nationwide impact on public school students, The Hill reported.

"I'm opening an investigation to hear directly from students, parents, teachers, and borrowers who are being hurt by Donald Trump's dangerous agenda," Warren said in a Thursday post on X. "Their stories matter — and they are why I'm in this fight."

The effort will be led through her Save Our Schools campaign, which began in April, according to ABC News. Warren is seeking input from several major educational and civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, American Federation of Teachers, and National Education Association, as part of the investigation.

In a series of letters sent to those groups, Warren requested information by May 22 on how the administration's actions may affect access to public education.

"I request your assistance in understanding whether the Trump Administration's efforts to dismantle the Department will jeopardize students' access to affordable, accessible, and high-quality public education," Warren wrote.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon is spearheading the effort to shutter the department, arguing that federal control has failed and that education funding should be returned to the states. McMahon claims this would give states more authority and flexibility to address local needs.

The Trump administration has cited poor student performance and ballooning federal costs as reasons for the decision. According to a March 20 executive order signed by the president, the Department of Education spent about $200 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to operate with a $60 billion annual budget.

The order states that federal intervention in education has not yielded results: More than 70% of eighth graders perform below proficiency in reading and math. The administration contends that closing the department would cut bureaucracy and allow families and communities to take more control over education outcomes.

Warren, however, raised alarms over the potential consequences of the move, especially for low-income students. She warned of possible funding delays or cuts to essential programs.

"School districts are already preparing for potential funding delays or cuts caused by the dismantling of the Department, with states sounding the alarm about the impact of these funding disruptions on programs like free school lunches for low-income students," Warren wrote, according to ABC.

Though the executive order sets the groundwork for eliminating the agency, a formal congressional vote is required to dissolve it permanently. Warren pledged to continue advocating for the department's role in ensuring educational access and equity as the administration moves forward.