Elizabeth Warren: Dems 'In Trouble' in Midterms Unless They Deliver on Economy

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on Sunday said Democrats will be “in real trouble” in Congress after this year’s elections unless they start delivering on key economic issues.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Warren said “there are things the American people elected us to do.”

“I think we're going to be in real trouble if we don't get up and deliver, then I believe that Democrats are going to lose,” she said. “Democrats win when they do — when they work on behalf of working people. And we can't just rest on what we've already done. We need to be fighting going forward. “

“We do that, then we're going to be fine in the elections,” she said.

According to Warren, talk of a recession is “too early.”

“We are doing better on unlinking the supply chain, and that helps,” she said of inflation and the economic pressure on consumers. “We also need to push back against the giant corporations that have decided not only are they going to pass along costs, they're going to take a big dollop of extra profits. Those are things that get our economy — I think the way to describe it, they get it out of whack. They get prices too high. We've got too many corporations that are doing too much profit-gathering.”

Warren noted that a year ago, economists were predicting multiple years of high unemployment and low gross domestic product (GDP) figures — and said Democrats prevented that with passage of the American Rescue Plan.

“Because the Democrats acted, we have the basics, we have the fundamentals working in this economy,” she asserted. “You know, there's the difference. The Democrats are out there trying to do something. We're trying to save small businesses. We're trying to lower costs for the family who's standing at the grocery checkout line and trying to figure out what to send back because they don't have enough money to cover. And what are the Republicans doing? They're saying, let's fight the culture wars.”

Related Stories: