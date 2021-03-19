GOP Rep. Stefanik Rebukes Biden's Idea to Fly Migrants North

The Biden administration proposal to fly southern border migrants to northern border states — while the Canadian border is closed — has left Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., outraged.

"President Biden's proposal to fly illegal immigrants to the northern border states for processing is dangerous and would put the safety of our North Country community and our border law enforcement officers at risk," Stefanik wrote in a statement Friday.

"This proposal is especially outrageous and untenable at a time when American citizens cannot even cross the northern border to visit their family or access their own property."

Stefanik has been pressing President Joe Biden to reopen the U.S.-Canada border since his administration took office, but this week Biden's Department of Homeland Security announced that the northern border will remain closed at least another month, until April 21.

To combat the influx of illegal migrants, including more than 13,000 unaccompanied children, DHS sources shared an email with The Washington Post, describing a proposal to fly illegal southern border crossers to northern border states.

Stefanik serves the North Country counties of New York state, which borders Canada along the St. Lawrence Seaway.

"President Joe Biden has created the most significant southern border crisis in my lifetime," Stefanik's statement continued. "Yet the Biden administration refuses to address the record number of illegal immigrants at the southern border and instead included ZERO funding for U.S. Border Patrol in his $1.9 trillion spending package."

While the Biden DHS wants to move illegals to the north, he has already moved northern border patrol agents to the southern border, according to Stefanik, presumably making more difficulty in processing illegals in her North Country.

"President Biden has already reassigned U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the North Country to the southern border and whistleblowers among local border officers have come forward that they have tested positive for COVID-19 at the southern border," Stefanik's statement continued.

"Our southern border is a public health, humanitarian, economic and national security crisis due to President Biden's failed border and immigration policies."

To facilitate moving the flood of migrants in the south, the Biden DHS proposal requested airplanes to be used to transport the illegals out of the over-capacity southern border counties and facilities, according to the Post.

"Border officials requested the air support from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because 1,000 members of families and unaccompanied minors crossed the Rio Grande on Friday morning, and border agents have another 1,000 migrants they have been unable to process since last night, the communications show," according to the Post.

Customs and Border Protection have used Immigration and Customs Enforcement aircraft this week to take migrant families from Texas' Rio Grande Valley to the El Paso, Texas, area, according to the report.

Those families would have been turned away at the border under former President Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy, but President Biden ended that policy in his first days in office Jan. 21.