Rep. Stefanik UN Confirmation Hearing Set for April

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., has been waiting for months to be approved as ambassador to the United Nations. Next month, she might finally get her chance.

Stefanik is set to be released from the House on April 2 following two special elections in the lower chamber that should expand the House Republican majority, The New York Times reported.

Stefanik's nomination has remained in limbo as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., could not afford to lose her vote when he has just a two-seat majority.

"Elise has elected to stay in the House, which is a very unselfish place for her to be because [President Donald Trump] would like to get her confirmed, we would like to get her confirmed, but we also need her vote in the House right now," Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said on social media.

Stefanik is the only member of Trump's Cabinet yet to be confirmed and is not serving on any subcommittees in the House. She recently attended Trump's first Cabinet meeting even though she is not officially in his Cabinet.

"Elise will be an outstanding U.S. ambassador to the United Nations," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Axios. "She has been a true team player, supporting President Trump and the House majority while seamlessly transitioning to her new role at USUN."

Two special elections in Florida on April 1 in deep-red districts should give Johnson more breathing room, as voters will elect replacements for former Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz.

Once the candidates are sworn into the House, Senate Republicans will move forward with Stefanik's confirmation, Axios reported. With Republicans holding a 53-47 edge in the upper chamber, Stefanik is expected to be easily confirmed.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to delay calling for a special election to fill Stefanik's seat to keep the Republican majority in the House as small as possible, Semafor reported. Stefanik was handily reelected in the Republican-leaning New York district last November.