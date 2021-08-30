Stefanik Announces Birth of First Child

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and her husband, Matt Manda, have announced the birth of their first child, a son named Samuel Albritton Manda, at Saratoga Hospital last Friday.

“We are over the moon to announce the arrival of our healthy baby boy Samuel (’Sam’) Albritton Manda at 8:21 AM on Friday, August 27th, 2021. Sam was born at Saratoga Hospital weighing a healthy 9 lbs 3 ozs and measuring 22 inches long. Sam impressed all the doctors, nurses, and staff with his head of dark hair, chubby cheeks and charm!” the couple said in a tweet Monday.

They went on to thank the “dedicated team of doctors, midwives, nurses, and staff at Saratoga Hospital for their excellent care of both Mom and Baby Sam.”

The couple also thanked their family, friends, and community for their support.

“Our hearts are bursting with joy and our lives have never been fuller,” they added. “We are truly blessed by our most precious gift, Baby Sam.”