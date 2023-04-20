Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Biden Admin All EV, China

The Biden administration is "all electric vehicle, all China, all the time," and that's just not a good policy, says Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont.

"Well, here's the big lie, the Biden administration says you know we're environmentally conscious, we're about the climate, and yet let's examine what China is. China is the largest emitter of CO2; 90% of the world's plastics in the ocean that we spend a lot of time in, 90% of that plastic comes from four rivers in China.

"They are the world's largest violator of fishing so if you support the environment, then let's not be dependent on China," Zinke said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But yet this administration is all forward, all EV, all China, all the time, and you know what, it's not a good policy, and we got to say stop, and that's why Congress is taking a stand."

The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.

The proposed regulation, announced last week by the Environmental Protection Agency, would set tailpipe emissions limits for the 2027 through 2032 model years that are the strictest ever imposed — and call for far more new EV sales than the auto industry agreed to less than two years ago.

The Biden administration "says their number one priority is energy security, energy independence, but you cannot be independent when the sources all come from China," added Zinke.

"And we're talking about the lithium, the cobalt, the component that makes the batteries on the solar cells, you know where they're being processed, where they're made, critical minerals. And this administration banned mines, and they couldn't tell me one mineral that was in that mine and most of them, quite frankly, are critical minerals all required for the EV world.

"And then the second part was, all right let's look at the supply chain, so we don't control the beginning, how about the end? So, where are you going to put the batteries when they're done? And when you buy a car who has the liability for the toxins included in the liability and in in the car itself?

"I mean, 90% of the solar cells are being dumped in some landfill across the country. That is not environmentally correct."

