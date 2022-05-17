Trump-backed Candidates Win North Carolina GOP Primary Races

Republican Reps. Virginia Foxx, Patrick McHenry, Greg Murphy, Richard Hudson and David Rouzer of North Carolina — all endorsed by former President Donald Trump — won their respective races in Tuesday's primary election.

Foxx defeated Marine veteran Michael Ackerman in the newly drawn 5th Congressional District by close to a 55-point margin with 59% of the vote in at 9:20 p.m. Eastern time.

She is the ranking member of the House Committee on Education and Labor and seeking her 10th term, being first elected in 2005.

Meanwhile, McHenry beat a crowd of challengers in the 10th District. He currently stands at around 68%, with product manager Gary Robinson at 16%. Robinson is followed by Army veteran Michael Magnotta at 6.5%.

McHenry was first elected to Congress the same year as Foxx. He serves as the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee and was the House GOP’s chief deputy whip from 2014 until 2019.

Murphy, a one-term incumbent who first run the seat in a notable 2019 special election, secured the nomination by more than a 50-point margin. Hudson, who was redistricted into the more competitive 9th District, also beat a crowd of challengers. He currently is at 79.7%.

Rouzer's 7th District neighbors Murphy’s. He beat his top challenger, the libertarian-leaning Republican Max Southworth-Beckwith, by over 55 points.

Trump also endorsed Rep. Dan Bishop of the 8th District, who was unopposed. Bishop is a notable Tea Party Caucus leader and made headlines when he won his old district by 4 points in a 2019 special election against Democratic candidate Dan McCready.

Trump-backed incumbent Rep. Madison Cawthorn is in a neck-and-neck race with state Sen. Chuck Edwards after a string of missteps and accusations circulated leading up to the race.

Cawthorn trailed Edwards by 2 points at 9:46 p.m., with 92% reporting, 33.6% to 31.6%.

Another candidate endorsed by Trump, former football player Bo Hines, currently leads DeVan Barbour by 5 points. The race still has more than half to go as of 9:48 p.m.

