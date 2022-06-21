×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: elections | midterms | donald trump | vernon jones | georgia

Mike Collins Beats Trump-Backed Vernon Jones in Georgia Primary

Mike Collins Beats Trump-Backed Vernon Jones in Georgia Primary

Businessman Mike Collins has beaten former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff in the 10th Congressional District, according to Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ. (Brynn Anderson/AP File)

By    |   Tuesday, 21 June 2022 09:02 PM

Businessman Mike Collins has bested former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for the 10th Congressional District, according to Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ.

Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Jones after he left the Georgia gubernatorial election in February when former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., entered. The 61-year-old Jones is a well-known figure to Republican voters. He has appeared on TV regularly after changing his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican and has since become a staunch advocate for Black Republicans.

Collins received the endorsement of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week, spending a large portion of his campaign attacking Jones for his past, specifically concerning women. He also frequently pointed out Jones' history with the Democratic Party.

The two advanced to the runoff election after neither received a majority of the vote on May 24. In that race, businessman Timothy Barr and Navy veteran Paul C. Broun failed to qualify at 14.4% and 13.4% of the vote, respectively.

The victory of Collins, who postured himself as a staunch conservative despite not having  Trump's support, serves as another loss for the former president in Georgia, The Hill noted.

Other Trump-backed Georgia candidates in 2022, including Perdue and Rep. Jody Hice, who left the 10th district to run for attorney general, lost their respective primaries last month.

Nevertheless, the Trump endorsement still appears to hold sway nationwide. Last Tuesday, Trump-backed candidates Adam Laxalt and Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo in Nevada and House hopeful Kevin Kiley in California won their primary races easily.

Collins will face Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green, who defeated Jessica Fore in their runoff.

But winning the runoff means Collins will likely hold the seat in November. According to FiveThirtyEight, redistricting has turned the seat from a partisan voting index of R+28 to R+31.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Businessman Mike Collins has bested former Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones in Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for the 10th Congressional District, according to Newsmax election partner Decision Desk HQ.
elections, midterms, donald trump, vernon jones, georgia
303
2022-02-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 09:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved