Election for Alcee Hastings' Fla. Seat Nail Biter

The special election Democratic primary in Florida for its 20th Congressional District is turning into a nail biter.

With most votes counted, Sheila Cherifilus McCormick, a healthcare executive, is leading Dale Holness, the former mayor of Broward County, by just 31 votes.

The pair leads a field of 11 candidates in the Democratic primary and remain in a razor-edged battle for votes, with McCormick holding 23.8% of the vote to Holness’ 23.7%.

Fla.’s 20th Congressional District is the seat that opened when longtime Congressman Alcee

Hastings died earlier this year. The winner of the primary will almost certainly win the special election in the heavily Democratic district.

The close race will continue as mail-in ballots are counted and the vote likely goes to an automatic recount.