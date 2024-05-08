WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: election | president | republican | barron trump

Barron Trump, 18, to Make Political Debut

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 10:51 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said Wednesday.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school senior will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the GOP is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election. NBC News first reported the choice of Barron Trump as a delegate.

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March and is graduating from high school next week. The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Trump could attend his son's graduation.

Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Trump's daughter Tiffany are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Power said in an emailed statement.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


