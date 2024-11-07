WATCH TV LIVE

Republican Hurd Wins Boebert's Old District Seat

Thursday, 07 November 2024 12:33 PM EST

Republican Jeff Hurd won the U.S. House seat in Colorado that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert left, fulfilling the congresswoman's hope that her mid-election departure from the race would make it easier for another Republican to retain the seat that she nearly lost in 2022.

Hurd beat Adam Frisch, the Democrat who nearly unseated Boebert two years ago, in the 3rd Congressional District that covers the state's Rocky Mountains. Boebert won Tuesday in the race to which she moved.

Hurd campaigned on a platform centered around rural jobs and cost of living, along with more national issues such as border security.

He overcame a massive fundraising deficit against Frisch, who had one of the largest U.S. House campaign chests in the nation. Frisch's contributions were fueled by donations from around the country from Democrats who disliked Boebert. Frisch is a businessman and former city councilmember in Aspen.

Boebert is an ardent loyalist to Donald Trump who helped define the conservative flank of the House. She left the race to run in another Colorado congressional district, saying she didn't want to give Democrats a chance to "buy" the seat.

