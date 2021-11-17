Pa. County Whistleblower: Data Regarding Thousands of Return Ballots Erased

A whistleblower is offering up information said to be related to data suppression, involving "missing ballots" in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, from the 2020 election.

The information comes after a right-to-know request was filed in May, sources familiar with the lawsuit said. The sources spoke to Newsmax on the condition of anonymity.

Delaware County was the last county in the state to fully report its ballots for the 2020 election, and several races were in the scope of being flipped by a few thousand votes.

The lawsuit suggests an election machine shredded thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots, with the data corroborating it deliberately erased in the lead up to the right-to-know filing.

Several videos were released as part of the effort to corroborate the claims.

In the first video shared, Tom Gallagher, an attorney for Delaware County, appears to be throwing return ballots into a trash can in anticipation of the election data audit.

"At this point, I don't want anybody to pick it up, and thinking we threw stuff away," Gallagher says in the video. "We're going to have a little campfire going."

A second video shows a conversation between the whistleblower and a man named "Ziggy."

"Let's put it this way. ... Yes, there are tapes being tossed," Ziggy says. "But they are of no audit value."

The V-drive that housed the election data was under no supervision — appearing at different locations and with different directors of elections, the same sources said.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer reportedly failed to act on the evidence when it was presented. There was no immediate response to a request for comment emailed to the DA's office after regular business hours Wednesday.