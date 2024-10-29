WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: election | ballots

GOP Suit Targeting Pa. Overseas Ballots Dismissed

GOP Suit Targeting Pa. Overseas Ballots Dismissed
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 05:33 PM EDT

A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a Republican lawsuit seeking to force election battleground state Pennsylvania to strengthen its procedures for verifying ballots submitted by military and overseas voters.

Six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives seeking reelection on Nov. 5 had sued Pennsylvania's top election officials on Sept. 30. The Republicans had argued that the state was improperly exempting overseas voters from a requirement that their identity documents be verified, creating a vulnerability for fraudulent votes to be submitted.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of closely contested states that are expected to decide the outcome of the U.S. presidential race pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner dismissed the case in Harrisburg, deciding that the plaintiffs had waited too long to file their complaint given that Pennsylvania's procedures had been in place for years. The suit was one of dozens around the country in which Republicans have challenged voting procedures or sought to purge voter rolls in what they call a push to ensure that people do not vote illegally.

That legal blitz has been faltering. In the past three weeks, Trump allies have been dealt at least 11 court losses in election battleground states.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a Republican lawsuit seeking to force election battleground state Pennsylvania to strengthen its procedures for verifying ballots submitted by military and overseas voters.Six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives seeking...
election, ballots
207
2024-33-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 05:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved