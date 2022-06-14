Rep. Clyburn Wins in Crowded South Carolina Primary Ballot

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s only Democrat in Congress, beat two challengers as he seeks a 16th term in the 6th District, the state’s only majority minority district, which extends from Columbia to Charleston.

Clyburn's endorsement of Joe Biden was widely seen as the defining factor that led to the current president’s victory in the 2020 Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, attorney Duke Buckner and consultant A. Sonia Morris are seeking the nomination.

In the 5th District, which runs from Rock Hill to Sumter, Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman has no challengers in the primary. In November, he’ll face one of two Democrats currently vying for their party’s nomination: Kevin Eckert, a community organizer and technician, and builder and real estate agent Evangeline Hundley. Norman has been in Congress since 2017.

In the 2nd District, which includes the western suburbs of Columbia and Aiken, Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson has no primary opposition for the seat he has represented since 2001. His Democratic opponent in November is Judd Larkins, who describes himself on his campaign website as a “husband, a dog dad, a business owner, a college football enthusiast and a South Carolina native.”

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is unopposed in the primary and general election as he seeks a seventh term in the 3rd District, which covers the northwest part of South Carolina.