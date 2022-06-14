×
Election 2022 | South Carolina

AG Alan Wilson Wins Republican Nomination, Likely 4th Term

(AP)

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 08:59 PM

Here is a look at some South Carolina races, as results were trickling in on Tuesday night in party primary votes::

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Alan Wilson has likely won a fourth term in office after defeating attorney Lauren Martel in the Republican primary. No Democrats have entered the race. Martel had said Wilson does more talking than fighting for conservative positions such as protecting Confederate monuments or fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State Mark Hammond won the Republican primary by defeating Keith Blanford, who wanted to take the role of overseeing elections away from a board appointed by the governor and give it to the Secretary of State’s Office.

A bill that would make that transition was proposed in the General Assembly this year but never got a hearing. The Republican-dominated Legislature did overhaul election laws to allow early voting.

Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler in the fall.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics
Election 2022, South Carolina, News Guide
154
2022-59-14
