Walker to Say Whether He'll Stay in North Carolina Senate Race

Mark Walker greets supporters at a campaign event
Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker greets supporters at a campaign event at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 27, 2020. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP, File)
 

Thursday, 27 January 2022 08:45 AM

A candidate seeking North Carolina's Republican U.S. Senate nomination for over a year says he'll now reveal whether he'll stay in the race.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker scheduled a Thursday evening announcement in Greensboro, much of which he represented in Congress for six years through 2020.

Walker fell behind nomination rivals Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory in campaign fundraising in 2021.

Budd — a current congressman — received President Donald Trump's endorsement in June. That's made it harder for Walker to win over Trump loyalists, especially among conservative Christians.

Walker's campaign says he was offered the ex-president’s endorsement if he ran instead for a House seat in central North Carolina.

The Senate primary winner this spring is likely to take on in the general election Democratic primary frontrunner Cheri Beasley, a former state Supreme Court chief justice.

They're all seeking the Senate seat opening up because Republican Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.

Politics
