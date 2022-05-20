×
Tags: Election 2022 | New York | Congress

Bill de Blasio, Ex-NYC Mayor, Announces Bid for House Seat

Bill de Blasio, Ex-NYC Mayor, Announces Bid for House Seat
(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Friday, 20 May 2022 10:04 AM

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.

De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York’s 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge. Nadler has said he believed the new maps are unconstitutional — but if the proposed districts do become final on Friday, he intends to run in the 12th District, currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

The primary has been pushed back from June to Aug. 23.

De Blasio, 61, toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.
Election 2022, New York, Congress
171
2022-04-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 10:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

