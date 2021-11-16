×
Impeachment Counsel Goldman to Run for NY Attorney General

daniel goldman speaks in hearing
House Intelligence Committee staff lawyer Daniel Goldman, representing the majority Democrats, testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill Dec. 09, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 09:38 AM

Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that he will run for attorney general of New York.

“I’ve been on the front lines as a prosecutor and as impeachment counsel of Donald Trump,” Goldman said in an announcement on Twitter. “ Now it’s time to lead again in today’s big fights. That’s why I’m running for NY Attorney General.”

The announcement came a day after law professor Zephyr Teachout said she would seek the Democrat nomination for attorney general. Incumbent Attorney General Letitia James' decision to run for governor leaves the seat open.

Goldman, 45, spent about a decade as an assistant U.S. attorney in Southern District of New York under Preet Bharara, where he was part of a team that prosecuted Las Vegas sports bettor William “Billy” Walters on fraud and conspiracy charges in 2017 for his role in a $43 million insider-trading scheme. He also prosecuted Genovese crime family mobsters.

Goldman later served as general counsel for the House Intelligence Committee and as majority counsel for Trump's 2019 impeachment. He has also been a legal analyst for NBC.

Goldman has never run for office before.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


