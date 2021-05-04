Tags: election 2022 | georgia | secretary of state

Democrat Bee Nguyen to Run for Georgia Secretary of State

bee nguyen speaks to demonstrators
Georgia State Representative Bee Nguyen speaks to a group of demonstrators gathered in Atlanta to show support for Asian and Pacific Islander communities on March 20, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 06:32 AM

Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced Tuesday that she's running for secretary of state in 2022 to counteract efforts by Georgia Republicans to restrict access to the polls.

Nguyen has been in the House since winning a 2017 special election to succeed Stacey Abrams in a district that includes parts of DeKalb County just east of the Fulton County line, including some parts of the city of Atlanta. Nguyen, 39, is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party.

With Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger besieged from the right by challengers who say he didn't do enough to defend Donald Trump as Joe Biden won Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Nguyen is taking a different tack, appealing to Democrats as a defender of her party's recent success Georgia's elections.

In her campaign announcement, Nguyen highlighted her work to debunk claims of electoral fraud, noting how her questioning of former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard in a December legislative hearing poked holes in a number of Braynard's claims. She also highlighted her opposition to Georgia's new election law.

“I am running to ensure that all Georgians have the right to participate in our democracy and for Georgia to lead the country on voting rights, not on voter suppression," Nguyen said in a statement. "As part of that commitment, the secretary of state’s office will prioritize accessibility, efficiency, and equity across all divisions.”

Nguyen is the first Democrat to announce for secretary of state, but is the fifth House Democrat to launch a bid for statewide office in 2022, with the party's increasing competitiveness in Georgia making higher office an attractive bet.

She's the daughter of Vietnamese refugees, and has had a high profile after the March shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

Raffensperger has said he's running for reelection despite being a target of Trump and other Republicans. Trump has endorsed primary challenger U.S. Rep Jody Hice. Also running in the GOP primary are Alpharetta Mayor David Belle Isle and former Treutlen County probate judge T.J. Hudson.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen announced Tuesday that she's running for secretary of state in 2022 to counteract efforts by Georgia Republicans to restrict access to the polls. Nguyen has been in the House since winning a 2017...
election 2022, georgia, secretary of state
344
2021-32-04
Tuesday, 04 May 2021 06:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved