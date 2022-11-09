Biden Hails Democrats' 'Strong Night,' Acknowledges Concerns

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “Democrats had a strong night" in the midterm elections.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country's direction.

“The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated," he said. "I get it.”