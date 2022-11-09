×
Tags: Election 2022 | Biden

Biden Hails Democrats' 'Strong Night,' Acknowledges Concerns

Biden Hails Democrats' 'Strong Night,' Acknowledges Concerns
President Joe Biden delivers remarks and takes questions in the State Dining Room at The White House on Wednesday. (AP)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 05:13 PM EST

 President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “Democrats had a strong night" in the midterm elections.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen,” he said at the White House in his first public remarks since voting ended.

Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress, and Biden acknowledged that Americans remain dissatisfied with the country's direction.

“The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated," he said. "I get it.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Politics

