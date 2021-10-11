Wisconsin Attorney General Calls for Election Probe to End

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general who represents the state elections commission on Monday called for a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election to be shut down, saying it is a partisan political effort that lacks credibility, wastes taxpayer money and is not serious.

“This investigation suffers from glaring flaws that destroy any credibility its results could have had," Attorney General Josh Kaul said at a news conference. “Shut this fake investigation down.”

Kaul's comments came after the Republican leader of the Assembly election committee, said she's been kept out of the loop and doesn't agree with moves being made by the leader of the probe.

The latest twists comes after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video over the weekend taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers. Evers, a Democrat, told local election officials they should be “lawyered up” and called the taxpayer-funded investigation a $700,000 boondoggle."

Gableman called that “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ordered the investigation under pressure from Donald Trump, who has claimed that he won Wisconsin last year. President Joe Biden won the state by just under 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts and a variety of court rulings.

Vos and Gableman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.