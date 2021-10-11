×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: election 2020 | absentee ballots | michigan

Michigan Files Charges in 3 Cases Tied to Absentee Ballots

Michigan Files Charges in 3 Cases Tied to Absentee Ballots
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 11 October 2021 03:30 PM

An employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home filled out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them before the 2020 election, authorities said Monday.

The case was one of three cases of alleged fraud announced by the state.

"Our election system is secure, and today’s charges demonstrate that in the rare circumstances when fraud occurs we catch it and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

A woman who worked at the Father Murray home in Center Line was charged with election forgery and signature forgery.

In another case, a Detroit woman was accused of signing her grandson's name on an absentee ballot and returning it, even though he had decided to vote at a polling place.

In a third investigation, a woman who served as a guardian was charged in several communities after authorities said she fraudulently submitted 26 absentee ballot applications and sought to have ballots mailed directly to her.

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel praised local election officials for noticing irregularities.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attempts to undermine our elections,” Nessel said.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home filled out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them before the 2020 election, authorities said Monday.The case was one of three cases of alleged fraud announced by the state."Our election...
election 2020, absentee ballots, michigan
186
2021-30-11
Monday, 11 October 2021 03:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved