Michigan Files Charges in 3 Cases Tied to Absentee Ballots

An employee at a suburban Detroit nursing home filled out absentee ballot applications for two dozen residents without consulting them before the 2020 election, authorities said Monday.

The case was one of three cases of alleged fraud announced by the state.

"Our election system is secure, and today’s charges demonstrate that in the rare circumstances when fraud occurs we catch it and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said.

A woman who worked at the Father Murray home in Center Line was charged with election forgery and signature forgery.

In another case, a Detroit woman was accused of signing her grandson's name on an absentee ballot and returning it, even though he had decided to vote at a polling place.

In a third investigation, a woman who served as a guardian was charged in several communities after authorities said she fraudulently submitted 26 absentee ballot applications and sought to have ballots mailed directly to her.

Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel praised local election officials for noticing irregularities.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who attempts to undermine our elections,” Nessel said.