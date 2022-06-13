Sigh or No Sigh? WH Press Secretary Seemingly Chagrined by Economy Question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy had a somewhat tense exchange during Monday's media session, a perspective disagreement on the U.S. economy that might have included an audible sigh from Jean-Pierre.

During the media session, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre, "What is the president's message to somebody who might want to retire, but their 401(k) is getting wiped out?"

Pierre waited for the full question to be broached before apparently emitting a sigh and then defending President Joe Biden's handling of the economy, while also crediting the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan for the recent "growth" and job creation.

"So, we know that — that higher prices are having a real effect on people. We get that. ... We are incredibly focused on doing everything that we can to make sure that the economy is working for every American," Jean-Pierre said.

Was the White House press secretary sighing in disgust at Doocy's question, or simply catching her breath before speaking?

Either way, the White House might be on the brink of exasperation, due to constantly fielding economy-driven questions from the media.

The Biden administration talks fondly about economic growth. However, that messaging keeps getting drowned out by continuous reports of high inflation (8.6% for May, highest monthly total in 41 years), the slumping Dow Jones (falling below 31,000 points), a sagging NASDAQ (already down 31% for the year), record-high gas prices, and the S&P 500 falling into "bear" market territory.

There is also speculation of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates sometime this week.

Economic stumbles, along with other policy decisions, have likely coincided with a decline in Biden's popularity.

Biden's job approval rating fell below 40% in both the RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight polling averages Monday.

Jean-Pierre was asked about the poll numbers.

"The president is focused on delivering for the American people," Jean-Pierre said. "That's his focus."