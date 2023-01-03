Budowich: Trump Can Rescue, Restore the American Dream

Wouldn’t it be great to see American families prosper in safe communities in 2023.

Unfortunately, the promise of "The American Dream" is once again being exported at the expense of America’s working class.

As long as Joe Biden is in the Oval Office, America will continue its sad — and preventable — decline.

In just two years, Biden has managed to ruin everything President Donald Trump accomplished. When Joe Biden took office, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 1.4%.

In November 2022, it was 7.1%.

Believe it or not, that reading was cheered by liberals as it was down from the record-setting 9.1% inflation in June.

The average American, however, isn't cheering; they're suffering.

This is a disaster. It’s becoming more difficult for Americans to afford not only housing, but critical nutritional staples like milk and eggs.

Meanwhile, Americans with 401k investments have seen their retirement savings plummet. The S&P 500 was down 19.4 percent in 2022 — the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

The economic outlook for 2023 is equally grim.

Bank of America’s managing director and chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen summed it up well on "Face The Nation" (CBS) this weekend, "We’re in a situation where the risk of recession is high."

The negligent mishandling of the economy starts with the American Rescue Act, a reckless $1.9 trillion spending bill that even the liberal Vox.com agrees "worsened inflation."

The Democrats then dishonestly passed and enacted the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which analysis shows will have no discernible impact on inflation, and mandates billions in government spending on programs like "environmental justice" and electric car programs.

The Biden administration is smitten with the idea that Americans can just buy $70,000 electric cars as a solution to sky-high gas prices.

When Biden took office, gas nationwide averaged $2.30 per gallon. In his presidency, it rose all the way up to $4.90 per gallon in June of this year.

Under President Trump's leadership, the U.S. became the world's number one producer of oil. Production of crude oil hit record highs and for the first time in 67 years, America's energy exports exceeded our energy imports.

Biden, by contrast, has targeted the fossil fuel industry while turning to Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro for help.

This is the same despot who was charged by the Trump administration for narco-terrorism, as Maduro sought to use cocaine as a weapon and "flood" American communities with the deadly drug.

It’s par for the course for Biden to partner with someone like Maduro.

The administration doesn’t seem to care about Americans overdosing.

Overdose records continue to be set as deadly drugs pour across Biden’s open border.

The radical left is hellbent on making it harder to produce American-made energy, while making it easier to die from illegal and highly addictive drugs.

President Trump has long recognized that an open border invites death and destruction. Millions are now crossing the southern border and it’s not only people coming here with good intentions.

Ninety-eight suspected terrorists were caught crossing the southern border in Fiscal Year 2022. In previous years, Border Patrol agents had only encountered 2 or 3 terror suspects a year.

Biden has no plan to secure the border because he doesn’t want to.

He set the tone with one of his first steps in office, which was to halt all deportations.

The border crisis, like Americans’ current economic woes, is another avoidable catastrophe that the Biden administration botched in their rush to undo President Trump’s successes.

Their pathological need to oppose Trump and refusal to admit his policies worked have resulted in needless suffering for Americans.

President Trump secured our border before and has outlined the steps necessary to get our immigration system back under control.

He's boldly calling on Congress to establish "criminal penalties for any senior official or political appointee who orders, aids, or abets the mass-release of illegal aliens into the United States."

For four years, our nation's 45th commander in chief delivered for us.

He is more than ready to do so again.

While the New Year will bring new challenges, Donald Trump is the only conservative leader ready and able to save America and make it great again.

Taylor Budowich is the former spokesperson for former President Donald J. Trump and the Head of MAGA Inc, the primary Super PAC supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for president.