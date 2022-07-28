Miller: Biden All about Avoidance, Blame and Not Much Else

Joe Biden’s mantra was he would shoot straight with the American people.

Honest Joe would tell us what we need to hear, not what we want to hear.

The media told us he was a problem-solver and would work across the aisle to get things done just like he did in the U.S. Senate.

As president, the buck would always stop with him.

Reality is a sharp contrast from that rosy picture.

We now have a president (our 46th) who avoids media questions and the rightful scrutiny of the American people.

A president who pushes a divisive and partisan agenda.

A president who blames the other party, which doesn’t control either the Senate or House of Representatives.

So, it’s no surprise we aren’t getting honest answers from Joe Biden.

Now, his administration has tried changing the definition of recession to avoid talking about how he’s tanked our economy.

With the announcement that GDP fell for a second straight quarter, we see the truth.

While the Biden administration knew it was coming and tried to avoid the reality, our great country is in a recession.

A recession owned entirely by Joe Biden and the radical Democrats in Washington, D.C.

The only thing worse than changing the definition is to openly lie to the American people about the disastrous state of our economic health.

Janet Yellen, our fearless leader at the U.S. Department of the Treasury went on the Sunday broadcast programs to tell us that "This is not an economy that is in recession . . . but we’re in a period of transition in which growth is slowing and that’s necessary and appropriate."

Janet Yellen can spin this however she wants, but folks in Northeast Ohio and across America are not fooled for so much as one second:

The annual U.S. inflation rate accelerated to 9.1% in June.

Energy prices have risen 41.6%, our fuel oil is 98.5% higher.

Electricity is up 13.7% and natural gas increased by 38.4%.

Food costs have surged 10.4% and even staying home to eat in is more expensive since groceries are up 12.2%.

Call it a recession, call it slowing, call it whatever you may like to, but I call it what is really is: an unsustainable reality for millions of Americans.

While Democrats callously tell struggling Americans to buy $66,000 electric cars, I'll tell them the truth.

Inflation exploded because this administration printed trillions of dollars that we didn’t have and it’s managed to crush every hardworking Ohioan and American.

Now Democrats want to pass another "recovery package," one which will only exacerbate the problem, but is that all all Democrats know how to do?

Spend other people’s money and money we don’t have.

It seems that this administration is great at only one thing: blaming everyone and everything else and taking no responsibility for the devastating effects of a Biden economy.

Instead of unleashing American energy to lower costs for working people, Joe Biden and the radical Democrats are shutting down energy production and transportation.

You can’t drill for oil and gas, and you can’t build pipelines to provide needed energy to consumers.

Sadly, Democrats in Washington think they can outsmart the American people by using the media to move the goalposts while attempting to rewrite the dictionary.

The only positive thing that can be seen is that every day that passes is one day closer to electing a Republican controlled Congress.

Republican majorities in the House and the Senate are the only possible roadmap out of this bungled and mismanaged economy.

Other America First warriors and I will force this president to make hard choices and not collapse at the feet of the extreme leftists in his party.

We will force him to wear his mistakes and we will get to the bottom of why we are spending countless hours and millions of dollars on witch hunts instead of focusing on our nation's current economic travesty.

I look forward to the opportunity to call Joe Biden out of the White House basement and answer the really tough questions.

While his administration has been the opposite of the picture he presented and ran on, (and crafted for five decades) there will soon be folks in Washington who will hold Team Biden and his allies accountable.

The next mission after holding their feet to the fire: beating the Biden ticket in 2024.

Max Miller is a former aide to President Donald J. Trump. He is currently an Ohio candidate for that state's 7th congressional district.