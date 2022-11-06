NYC Locals: Gov. Hochul Opened 'Floodgates to Ruination'

Locals in East Harlem are decrying the "Zombieland" conditions in their neighborhood due to progressive drug polices passed by New York state Democrats and signed and funded by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

American cities have had more and more drug-loaded people on the streets hunched over and swaying aimlessly lost and Harlem locals are fed up with junkies taking over the streets near the East 126th Street public-injection site, the New York Post reported Sunday.

"I almost hope a Republican governor wins, so that way they come and knock this all out," community developer Derrick Taitt told the Post. "The Democrats have done nothing for us. Nothing!"

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is running to replace Hochul as governor after she was called upon to replace resigning Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Gov. Hochul opened up the floodgates to the ruination of the state when she signed laws allowing for open-drug use on our streets and subways," Queens Democrat Councilman Robert Holden, who has endorsed Zeldin, told the Post. "Instead of focusing on drug addicts getting the help they desperately need, she allowed them to feed their addictions while destroying the quality of life for New Yorkers.

"Whether it's this, cashless bail, Raise the Age [juvenile justice law], the [Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement] Act, congestion pricing, and others, Kathy Hochul must be held accountable for the 14 months of destruction she caused New York."

A new law has decriminalized the possession of needles and ordered police not to arrest addicts shooting up in public, a situation even liberals lament.

"I'm a lefty liberal from way back when," Jenny Scobel, 67, told the Post, "and I'm so fed up."