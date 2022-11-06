×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: east harlem | kathy hochul | new york | drugs | crime

NYC Locals: Gov. Hochul Opened 'Floodgates to Ruination'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Sunday, 06 November 2022 12:25 PM EST

Locals in East Harlem are decrying the "Zombieland" conditions in their neighborhood due to progressive drug polices passed by New York state Democrats and signed and funded by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

American cities have had more and more drug-loaded people on the streets hunched over and swaying aimlessly lost and Harlem locals are fed up with junkies taking over the streets near the East 126th Street public-injection site, the New York Post reported Sunday.

"I almost hope a Republican governor wins, so that way they come and knock this all out," community developer Derrick Taitt told the Post. "The Democrats have done nothing for us. Nothing!"

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., is running to replace Hochul as governor after she was called upon to replace resigning Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"Gov. Hochul opened up the floodgates to the ruination of the state when she signed laws allowing for open-drug use on our streets and subways," Queens Democrat Councilman Robert Holden, who has endorsed Zeldin, told the Post. "Instead of focusing on drug addicts getting the help they desperately need, she allowed them to feed their addictions while destroying the quality of life for New Yorkers.

"Whether it's this, cashless bail, Raise the Age [juvenile justice law], the [Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement] Act, congestion pricing, and others, Kathy Hochul must be held accountable for the 14 months of destruction she caused New York."

A new law has decriminalized the possession of needles and ordered police not to arrest addicts shooting up in public, a situation even liberals lament.

"I'm a lefty liberal from way back when," Jenny Scobel, 67, told the Post, "and I'm so fed up."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Locals in East Harlem are decrying the "Zombieland" conditions in their neighborhood due to progressive drug polices passed by New York state Democrats and signed and funded by Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.
east harlem, kathy hochul, new york, drugs, crime
278
2022-25-06
Sunday, 06 November 2022 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved