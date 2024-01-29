E. Jean Carroll: Trump Money Will Be Used to 'Restore Women Their Rights'

Writer E. Jean Carroll said she will use some of the $83.3 million awarded her from former President Donald Trump to "restore women their rights."

A federal jury ordered Trump to pay damages to Carroll for destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist after she accused him in 2019 of raping her nearly three decades ago.

Trump denied Carroll's allegation, and has denied knowing the author. He said that she made up her story to boost sales of her memoir.

Carroll appeared Monday with her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, on "CNN This Morning" and was asked how she will spend the money.

"Donald Trump hates women," the 80-year-old Carroll said. "Remember the New York Magazine, the famous quote, when they said, 'Donald, what do you think of women?' He said, 'Women, they're not worth a piece of crap.' Remember that quote?

"And so I think one of the things we could do, seeing how he's very instrumental in taking away women's rights over their bodies across the United States, maybe we can think about how we can restore women their rights. Use a little money for that."

Before that response, Carroll referenced Trump's niece, Mary Trump, in saying the use of the award was "inspiring."

"We're going to do good with that money," Carroll told CNN. "Mary Trump has suggested we turn Trump Tower into an animal sanctuary, for instance. Joke, that was a joke.

"No, but we're inspired to not waste a penny of this, and we have some good ideas that we're working on."

The New York Times reported that Trump has been granted the ability to postpone payment of the $83.3 million awarded to Carroll until he exhausts all available appeal options.

Kaplan told CNN on Monday that Trump could face another trial if he defames her client again.

"Absolutely — everything's on the table," she said.

"As the judge noted in the middle of trial, at times, he [Trump] can't control himself. If that part of him takes over, then he could say something again."

The attorney said Trump must post an appellate bond, which requires the former president to put down 20%, or deposit the entire $83.3 million amount plus 9% with the court .

"If he can't do either of those, then we can start collecting right now," Kaplan said. "And we will, for sure."

Before the CNN interview ended, Carroll said she was defending all women in the case against Trump.

"This win really was for every woman who stood up and been knocked down. Every woman," Carroll said. "And Robbie and I are here where we planted our flag, and we want to turn things around and make sure that women are believed."

Another jury last May ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million over a similar October 2022 denial, finding that he had defamed and sexually abused Carroll. Trump is appealing that decision.