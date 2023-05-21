Victor Davis Hanson: Hillary 'Colluded' With Russia, 'FBI Knew'

While special counsel John Durham's investigation of the investigators concluded there was no "actual evidence" to justify spying on the Trump campaign, Victor Davis Hanson said the reality is there was evidence to spy on the Hillary Clinton campaign.

But they refused to, fearing Clinton was about to become president and turn the tables on the FBI, the historian and fellow at the Stanford University's Hoover Institution surmised to the "Mark Levin Show" podcast, shared Saturday on Rumble.

"I think it's so overwhelming and so existential, because it essentially said that far from being a Trump-Russian connection, there was a Hillary Clinton-Russian connection," Hanson said of the Durham report's findings.

Breaking down the detailed findings of the 306-page Durham report, Hanson said the FBI pursued investigations into the Trump campaign despite evidence pointing the need to investigation the Clinton campaign.

"The FBI was knee-deep in it, and Durham suggests that they didn't want to investigate Hillary or monitor her communications," Hanson told Mark Levin. "She was sort of the spider in the middle of this entire web because they thought that she was going to be president of the United States.

"And they were terrified that anybody, I guess, who would concoct such a conspiracy might do the same to them if she was in the White House."

Ultimately, the Durham report exonerates former President Donald Trump and exposes the FBI bias against him in favor of Hillary Clinton, Hanson told Levin, who said the media was complicit in allowing the narrative to flourish against Trump.

"So it's damning to the FBI," Hanson said. "It's damning to the Hillary Clinton campaign. It's damning, as you said, to the media, because it's all out there and then nobody's refuted it, but I think it's so enormous that they think, well, let's just get/throw it away because if we start talking about it, it really shows that Hillary Clinton colluded with the Russian government through intermediaries, and the FBI knew about it and blamed Donald Trump, who was innocent of it."

The Russia narrative was a "fabrication" from the Christopher Steele dossier and paid informant Igor Danchenko.

"And the basic story, Mark, is they were fabricating everything in this dossier," Hanson said, pointing to "the pee tape and all that."

"It was all made up," Hanson continued, "and worse yet the FBI knew it was made up and yet they continued to pay Danchenko in hopes that he might find some credibility because they were using this material to get a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, and yet they knew that it was false.

"Even in the case of Steele, they offered him $1 million, apparently, if he could just reify or substantiate just one point and he couldn't."

